Divyenndu's Name Appears On 'Brahmastra's Wikipedia Page; Actor Calls It 'fake News'

Pyar Ka Punchnama actor Divyenndu is being asked about his association with Ayan Mukerji's upcoming sci-fi movie Brahmāstra: Part One as his name appeared on the film's Wikipedia page. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, has been grabbing headlines as its September release date inches closer.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Divyendu was asked about his experience working with Ranbir and Alia, to which the actor appeared confused. He laughed off about the same, adding that it's 'fake news' and that he doesn't understand how his name landed on their Wikipedia page. Not just this, Divyenndu also teased that he may have been cast for a sequel, if not the first part.

Mirzapur fame Divyenndu's name appears on Brahmastra's Wikipedia page

Reacting to the host's question, Divyenndu said, "It's fake news. I don't understand how my name is there on their Wikipedia page. Maybe for a sequel. I don't deny but not for this one."

The actor further mentioned that he never had any meeting for the film, nor did he speak to anyone about it. "I never had a meeting for this film and we never talked about it. I am really hoping that they don't add my name to the film's credit. People will say that ‘it's really bad that they cut your role in the film," he stated.

Divyenndu made his Bollywood debut with the superhit 2011 film Pyar Ka Punchnama, wherein he took on the role of Nishant aka Liquid. He further appeared in projects like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Batti Gul Meter Chalu as well as the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur.

More on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra

The first part of Brahmastra will see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, while Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen playing pivotal roles. Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film's first part is all set to hit theatres on September 9, 2022. Makers dropped the full version of Brahmastra's first song Kesariya, which has become a chart-breaking number. The film also marks lovebirds Ranbir and Alia's first big screen outing together.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @BOX_OFFICEINDIA/ FACEBOOK/ @DIVYENDUSHARMA)