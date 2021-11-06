Diwali 2021: Inside Hrithik Roshan's Festive Celebrations With Family; Watch

On the auspicious occasion of the festival of lights, actor Hrithik Roshan spent some quality time with his parents while grooving to old school Bollywood music. After the Roshan family posed together in their ethnic attires, the actor's mother Pinkie Roshan shared a glimpse into the Diwali celebration of the family on her social media handle. Meanwhile, the Krrish actor's sons spent some quality time with their mother Sussanne Khan.

Diwali 2021: Hrithik Roshan's festive celebration

Taking to her Instagram on November 5, the 47-year-old actor's mother Pinkie Roshan shared a video of the family enjoying Diwali. Along with his mother, Hrithik also spent Diwali with sister Sunaina, father Rakesh and his uncle Rajesh Roshan's family. Not only did the family enjoy the festival by burning a few crackers but also grooved to retro Bollywood songs together.

In the video shared with the caption, "The sun shines when I dance with my son ROSHAN ho jataa hai jahaan🪔🪔🪔'', the mother-son duo cheerily danced together to old Bollywood music. In another video titled, ''Happiness and smiles to all you lovely people🪔🪔[sic]," the entire family gathered in the garden to enjoy fireworks as songs played in the background.

Earlier, extending the wishes of Diwali to his fans, Hrithik Roshan shared family pictures on his Instagram by writing, "Hearts full of love . Eyes full of hope. Here’s looking at all of you beautiful people as we journey together around the sun one more time , this next round we shall learn to care for each other even better ! Let’s go ! Happy Diwali ❤️[sic]." On the other hand, Sussanne Khan shared a glimpse into her Diwali celebration with her kids by writing,

"May all the light in the world surround us today, and through the rest of this year..Let there only be Love, joy, empowerment and grace… Happy Diwali 🪔 to all of us and our loved ones ⭐️🪔[sic]."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up to appear in Siddharth Anand's action flick Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen in a remake of Vikram Vedha opposite Saif Ali Khan.

(Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan)