Diwali 2021: Kangana Ranaut Celebrates With Grand Rangoli & Puja At Office; Looks Stunning

Diwali is here and the festivities have begun! Citizens in India and around the world are basking in the festive fervour. Even the celebrities of the film industry are having a gala time as they celebrate the 'Festival of Lights.'

Among them was Kangana Ranaut. The actor marked the occasion by performing rituals at her Mumbai office. She also decked up in stunning traditional attire for the festival.

Kangana Ranaut performs rituals on Diwali, decks up in traditional attire

Kangana took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations. The National Award-winner posted a video from the rituals held at her Pali Hill, Bandra property.

The venue was beautifully decorated with a grand 'rangoli' and Kangana gave a shoutout to one of the attendees of the festivities for the impressive work.

The deities were decorated with garlands and more. A 'bhajan' was played in the background as Kangana and the others closed their eyes, sat on the floor and prayed.

The Thalaivii star dropped pictures, where she was arranging the holy objects in the 'puja thali.'

She also wrote that there were no excitement like Diwali. She added that her production house was rolling out their venture, Tiku Weds Sheru, next week.

Kangana shared that she had come to Mumbai with nothing, and had extended her gratitude for the journey she had. "Looking back this journey seems surreal," she added.

Apart from Diwali, Kangana had multiple reason to celebrate recently. The first was her movie Thalaivii releasing in September.

The actor fetched rave reviews for her performance as late Jayalalithaa, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The movie also reached the top spots and trending positions on Netflix.

The other honour for the 34-year-old was bagging her fourth National Award a week ago. She won the award for Best Actress for her work in movies like Manikarnika and Panga.

Meanwhile, many other stars of the film industry extended wishes to their fans on Diwali. Some of them also held bashes, and several stars were clicked arriving at the venue. Ekta Kapoor was among those who's Diwali party brought out many stars.