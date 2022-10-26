Diwali 2022: Netizens Believe Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma Wore Similar Saree On Festival

The festival of lights was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm all across the world. From star-studded Diwali parties to low-key ones, B-town celebrities also marked Diwali with their friends and family members. On October 24, many celebs dropped adorable glimpses of their Diwali celebrations on social media but what caught netizens' attention was Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's outfits which coincidently matched.

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma share a great bond and the duo are each other's neighbours. On Monday, the Phone Bhoot actor headed to her Instagram handle and uploaded a series of pictures. The pic saw her wearing a black-coloured shimmery saree which she paired with a similar blouse. She accessorised her outfit with big Kundan earrings which went perfect with her black saree.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharna donned a neon-coloured saree and she looked nothing less than a diva. The Chakda Xpress actor styled her saree with a heavy neckpiece. Take a look at it:

Netizens think Katrina and Anushka wore similar outfits on Diwali

Katrina and Anushka's sarees were from the famous designer Sabyasachi. Soon after the duo uploaded their pics on their respective social media handles, netizens started drawing similarities between their outfits. A Twitter user wrote, "kat and anushka wearing similar saree but diff colours that bestie behaviour right there," another one tweeted, "The friendship I like in Bollywood."

kat and anushka wearing similar saree but diff colours that bestie behaviour right there pic.twitter.com/UaegyT3mGh — samy (@annecyclopedia) October 24, 2022

The friendship I like in bollywood ❤ https://t.co/nUe0JE0Sh7 — Shreya TejRan ♥ Virushka ♥ (@ShreyaTejran) October 24, 2022

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have worked together in a couple of films, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. While, professionally, Sharma is all set to make a comeback in the industry with her upcoming highly-anticipated sports-drama flick Chakda Xpress. On the other hand, Katrina is currently gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zara in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@anushkasharma