'Do Not Fall For Such Scams': Sunny Leone Warns Fans Against ‘fake’ Event Using Her Name

Actor Sunny Leone recently called out an alleged fake event using her name in their upcoming advertisement without any permission from the star. The poster of the event which is being widely circulated online shows that it is slated to take place in Thailand. Calling out the makers of the event, the actor penned a message for fans while advising them to not fall prey to such false scams.

As per the poster which is surfacing online, the event is on the occasion of New Year and goes by the name G-Town Awards. Meanwhile, fans have requested the actor to take action against the event organisers. Tweeting against the makers, the Laila actor mentioned that she is "not related to this occasion in any way nor does this award present/occasion organisers have any rights to make use of her identity."

Sunny Leone warns fans against fake event organisers

While issuing a warning against such "scams", she wrote, "NOTICE: I’m NOT related to this #occasion in any way nor does this award present/occasion organisers have any rights to make use of my identity. Kindly just remember to don’t fall for such #Scams.”

Being a public figure, the actor enjoys a massive fan following with her posts getting tremendous views on social media. While Sunny is an avid social media person, it isn’t the same for her kids. Talking about it, she recently told Hindustan Times that she is trying her best to ensure a normal upbringing for her kids as she is a public figure. At their house, there exists a 'no social media' rule for the same.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor who is appearing in various music videos is among the other hosts at MTV Splitsvilla X4. MTV India’s super-popular dating reality television show is all set for an exciting new season with new twists and turns. Sunny will be joined by TV heartthrob Arjun Bijlani who will replace Rannvijay Singha on the popular youth-centric show. In terms of films, Sunny was last seen in MX Player’s Anamika where she was seen playing the role of a secret agent. The show also starred Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan in key roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/sunnyleone