Do You Know Katrina Kaif Convinced Her Parents To Let Isabelle Try Her Hand At Acting?

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle has already been gaining popularity for her Bollywood debut in Time To Dance and as she prepares for her upcoming projects, she revealed how her parents did not want her to pursue acting. She also shared that it was her sister, Katrina Kaif, who let that happen. Read ahead to know Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle’s journey to Bollywood.

How Katrina Kaif convinced her parents to let Isabelle try her hand at acting

According to reports by SpotboyE, Katrina Kaif’s sister recently talked about how things led her to the entertainment industry. She was asked whether it was her sister Katrina Kaif being a Bollywood actor that made her join the industry or she had an interest in acting. She then stated that she always wanted to be a dancer as she has undergone training to be one and that is how she got into it. She even added that watching Katrina Kaif on the screen made her think it was possible and gave her faith and courage to go out and try it. She further continued that it was through dancing she got into acting and realised how she enjoyed it. She then revealed how her parents reacted when she told them about her wish to become an actor and added that they weren’t happy about it. Isabelle then shared that her parents wanted her to study and get a proper degree that would lead to job security. She then added that her sister Katrina Kaif convinced her mother to let her try her luck in Bollywood.

As Isabelle Kaif's Time To Dance is all set to release, she talked about the movie and added that she went for a dance audition and met one of the popular choreographers of Bollywood. She was then asked how Katrina Kaif had been helping her in the process to which she stated that their personalities were different and they had their own different ways to approach things so she let her find her own path. She also talked about social media trolling and mentioned how it came with love and hate whether one was famous or not. She then added that she had been lucky and nothing had gone bad as her followers were quite nice.

She then shared the story of her film, Time to Dance, and stated that her role in the film was of a Latin ballroom dancer who lost her mother and was trying to keep her mother’s dance school alive and following her passion.

Image Source- Katrina Kaif's Instagram