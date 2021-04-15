Do You Know Tiger Shroff Trains For Almost Half The Day Everyday? Trainer Spills The Beans

Tiger Shroff is one of the prominent artists in the Hindi movie industry who has managed to impress everyone with his spectacular dancing skills and acting. His action sequences in movies are also appreciated by the audiences and critics. As the actor manages to perform difficult and risky stunts with ease, he does try to stay fit by doing rigorous training when he is not shooting. Read on to know about his training regime shared by one of his trainers.

Tiger Shroff’s fitness regime

According to reports by Asianet, Tiger Shroff’s fitness trainer, Rajendra Dhole, recently talked about the actor’s training regime and for how long he trains to stay fit the way he is. He stated in the recent interaction that if Tiger Shroff was not shooting for any of his projects, he was either lifting weights, doing kicks or his gymnastics. He further added that he basically spent twelve hours every day training for some set of skills or another - be it dance, kicks or weights. Tiger Shroff’s fitness trainer also stated that whenever he is on a shoot where there wasn’t any facility for a gym, they focus on bodyweight training and prepare his diet plan on the go.

Tiger Shroff's Instagram - A peek into his training regime

Tiger Shroff frequently posts fun and jaw-dropping glimpses of his training sessions with his trainers. He recently posted another video clip of himself practising a kick along with his trainers. In the video, he can be seen running and practising a kick. Later on, when one of his trainers tries out the same stunt, he falls off and they all begin to laugh. In the caption, he asked all his fans to wait for the fun part in the video when the trainer does not look like his trainer as he falls down while Tiger Shroff manages to do it perfectly. He even tagged the trainers in his post and added a laughing emoji next to it. He even added that it was a throwback video and stated that he was majorly missing this fun. Many of his fans along with numerous other celebrity artists took to Tiger Shroff’s Instagram and stated how awesome his kick was while many others dropped in laughing emojis to depict how funny the ending of the video was.

