Do You Know Who This Bollywood Star Kid Is In This Goofy Childhood Picture?

Prateik Babbar recently shared an adorable childhood picture. In the picture, he is seen in an ‘attention’ kind of position with his hands folded back and eyes closed. The actor looked unrecognisable as he stands next to his friend.

His friend is captured candidly as he is seen making a goofy expression while pointing at the back. Prateik Babbar shared this picture with the caption, “ #fbf #flashback #cuteness @kailjeth ❤️". Check out Prateik Babbar's Instagram post.

Prateik and Sanya's marriage on rocks?

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar and his wife Sanya Sagar have often left fans and followers in the awe of them. Their PDA on the internet has always received immense love from fans. But it seems like things have taken a turn for the duo as a leading entertainment portal has speculated that their marriage is on rocks.

Interestingly, a leading entertainment portal has published a report in which it is stated that all is not well between Prateik Babbar and his wife Sanya Sagar. The report also mentioned that the married couple has been living separately for the past few weeks. On the other side, the portal also claimed that when they contacted the 33-year-old actor, he denied the news.

The detailed report also pointed out that Sanya was absent in various functions of Babbar family including Holi and Raj Babbar's Anniversary dinner. In the other half of the report, it is claimed that even Sanya didn't invite Prateik for her play William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar wherein she played Portia. The play was held at Royal Opera House on March 14, 15, 21 and 22, 2020.

Giving more details and supporting the speculations, the report also highlighted that the duo has unfollowed each other on social media. And Prateik has removed their honeymoon pictures from his feed too. The report concluded saying that the rift between the couple is deepening. Whereas, no official announcement about the same has been made by Prateik or Sanya yet.

Prateik Babbar tied the knot with Sanya Sagar on January 23, 2019. The couple dated for two years before taking marriage vows. On the work front, Prateik was last seen in Rajinikanth and Suniel Shetty starrer Darbar. It was directed by A. R. Murugadoss, and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. Apart from Prateik Babbar, the film stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty.

