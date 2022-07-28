After Taapsee Pannu's last outing Shabaash Mithu failed to make a mark at the box office, the actor is yet again back with her next thriller Dobaaraa. With just a few days left for the film's release, the makers dropped the intriguing trailer that shows Taapsee tackling an unsolved 26-year-old mystery.

The upcoming film which is slated to release theatrically on August 19, is written by Nihit Bhave, and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Taapsee is all set to reunite with her Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati in the forthcoming film along with Rahul Bhat.

Dobaaraa trailer out now

The trailer of Dobaaraa promises a roller coaster of events that take place in Taapsee's life as she struggles to solve the mystery behind a murder. The movie is said to be a new-age thriller. Leaving viewers on the edge of their seats, Taapsee's character is something that is sure to surprise her fans while leaving them completely hooked.

The story of the film revolves around a woman, who tries to save the life of a boy, who is indirectly involved in a murder, which happened two decades ago. How the woman and the boy connect with each other through an outlandish television set forms the crux of the film.

The trailer which also teases theories of time travel starts with Taapse's husband and their daughter moving into a new home. Soon the family finds out that a young boy in their neighbourhood was killed 26 years ago, during a thunderstorm. Next, Taapsee’s character is seen communicating with that same young boy.

While Taapsee is always known to experiment with her characters, in this movie too, she will be seen trying something new when she would travel time and try to find the truth behind the murder of the boy and all the thrilling theories that unfold.

Sharing the trailer of the film Taapsee wrote, “Sometimes all you need is a second chance…. Because time wasn’t ready for the first one….See how the world spins with the thrill on August 19th.” The forthcoming film is a cutthroat cliffhanger, extremely edgy at its core, and has a vibe that can leave you breathless.

