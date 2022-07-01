'Doctor G': Ayushmann Khurrana Shares New Look From Film On Occasion Of Doctor's Day 2022

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Doctor G, which is touted to be a social comedy. The actor took to his Instagram account on the occasion of Doctors' Day 2022 and extended his wishes in a special way. He shared an all-new look from his upcoming film, and fans can't wait to see him take on the role of Doctor Uday Gupta.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares new look from Doctor G

The Dream Girl star took to his Instagram account on Doctor's Day 2022 and had a small treat in store for his fans. The actor shared an all-new look from his upcoming film, in which he has stepped into the shoes of a doctor. He hinted that he would play the role of a gynaecologist as he was seen in a check shirt and trousers, over which he wore a lab coat. He had a stethoscope in his pocket and held up the peace sign as he smiled from ear to ear. He wore black-rimmed spectacles and also wore an ID card around his neck.

He wrote in the caption of the post, "G se Gynecologist, G se Gupta. That’s our #DoctorG. Doctor Uday Gupta aka #DoctorG and team ki taraf se wishing all the G se Genius doctors a #HappyDoctorsDay." (Wishing all the G se Genius doctors a happy doctor's day on behalf of Doctor Uday Gupta aka Doctor G and the team.) The upcoming film will also see Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles alongside Khurrana.

Have a look at the post here

Ayushmann Khurrana films

The Bollywood actor is currently basking in the critical acclaim for his latest film Anek, which got its worldwide release on May 27. After its run on the big screen, the socio-political thriller premiered online via Netflix. It is doing exceedingly well online as well and is currently in the news as it is trending in first place on the OTT giant. The movie, directed by Anubhav Sinha, also starred Adrea Kevichusa.