'Doctor G': Rakul Preet Singh Presents Dr Fatima In Film Starring Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh are ready to thrill the audiences with their social drama, Doctor G, the filming of which was wrapped recently. Rakul will be donning a doctor's coat in the flick and revealed her character, Dr Fatima, to the audiences recently. She took to her social media handles on Friday, September 17 in a never seen before avatar, clad in simple attire, with a doctor's coat and stethoscope in her hand.

Rakul, who will also be sharing the screen with Shefali Shah, described the role as one of the 'most exciting characters'. The film wrapped its Allahabad schedule earlier this month and Ayushmann even shared glimpses of the small celebration with a two-tier doctor themed cake. The social drama is being helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Junglee Pictures.

Rakul Preet Singh shares her Doctor G look

In a pleasant surprise for all the actor's fans, Rakul unveiled her character, Dr Fatima's look and wrote, "Presenting Dr Fatima ! One of my most exciting character and a script iam super thrilled about ! #DoctorG @ayushmannk @anubhuti_k @jungleepictures ❤️".

Netizens soon began bombarding her comments section with heart and fire emojis, adding that she looks 'Super' in a doctor's role. The cast and crew had been engaged in an extensive schedule in Prayagraj, which concluded recently and Ayushmann even bid adieu to the movie through his Instagram stories. He wrote, "Will miss shooting for Doctor G." He also shared an adorable fondant cake with several doctors decked up in their coats and stethoscopes, with the actor's character in a special spectacle appearance.

The movie also stars Shefali Shah, who concluded filming for the project last month. Her farewell was celebrated by a cake cutting ceremony with the entire crew. The wrap-up photos also featured Ayushmann Khurrana in a checked shirt and Rakul Preet cheering for Shefali Shah. The actor shared her enjoyable time on sets in a heartfelt Instagram post, stating "Yet another journey comes to an end".

More about the Ayushmann, Rakul starrer film

The duo will be seen collaborating for the first time in the social drama along with Shefali essaying the role of Dr Nandini. The movie also stars famous TV actor Sheeba Chaddha. The film's shoot commenced on July 14 in Bhopal. The Vicky Donor star shared a glimpse from the first day of the film's shoot, adding that it was one of the best scripts he had ever read. The film's release date hasn't been announced by the makers yet.

