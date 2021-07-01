Doctors Day: Lata Mangeshkar, Madhuri Dixit, Randeep Hooda And Others Salute The 'heroes'

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the doctors and the medical frontline staffs were the ones who worked tirelessly to save millions of lives. Today, on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, several Bollywood stars took to their respective social media handles and extend their heartfelt wishes to the doctors while saluting them for their duties and responsibilities towards the nation.

Bollywood stars extend wishes on National Doctors' Day

Actress Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter and penned a post while extending her heartiest wishes to all the doctors. While penning her ‘gratitude’ towards all, she wrote, “Wishing the real-life superheroes, our dear doctors a very #HappyDoctorsDay. Huge respect & gratitude to them for helping us all during these dire times & saving lives every single day. Dil se thank you.” Sidharth Malhotra shared a video on Twitter while dedicating the day to the ‘selfless’ doctors who served the entire country during the uncertain days. “On this #NationalDoctorsDay, I express my gratitude to all the doctors, for always being there for us and giving us hope...” he wrote.

Wishing the real-life superheroes, our dear doctors a very #HappyDoctorsDay. Huge respect & gratitude to them for helping us all during these dire times & saving lives every single day. Dil se thank you 🙏❤️ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 1, 2021

On this #NationalDoctorsDay, I express my gratitude to all the doctors, for always being there for us and giving us hope... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TCkkGgTsit — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 1, 2021



Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of a doctor while ‘saluting the real heroes of humanity.’ “Not all heroes wear caps, they are the ones who take responsibility for saving millions of lives. Working round the clock and keeping their duties above everything. Saluting the real heroes of humanity! Happy Doctors Day, a day is not enough to thank you all,” Randeep wrote.



Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar praised all the doctors who take extra care of the singer and have worked hard to keep her fit throughout. She mentioned the names of the doctors who keep great care of her. “Main Doctor’s Day pe, meri sehat ka hamesha dhyan rakhnewale sab Doctors ko dhanyawad dena chahti hun.Unke naam hain Dr. Pratit Samdani, Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Dr. Janardan Nimbolkar, Dr. Zarir Udwadia, Dr. Nishit Shah, Dr. Sandesh Mayekar, Dr. Anil Tibriwala Dr. Dhananjay Kelkar, Dr. Rajeev Sharma (On this Doctors Day, I want to thank all the doctors who take care of me and my health),” Lata opined. Actress Kajol shared a small tribute to all the doctors who cater to the entire country, leaving behind their loved ones and family members. Thanking them for their services, she wrote, “Every day you leave behind your loved ones to serve the nation. We are and will be, forever indebted to you. Thank you.”

Main Doctor’s Day pe, meri sehat ka hamesha dhyan rakhnewale sab Doctors ko dhanyawad dena chahti hun.Unke naam hain Dr Pratit Samdani,Dr Ashwin Mehta,Dr Janardan Nimbolkar, Dr Zarir Udwadia, Dr Nishit Shah,Dr Sandesh Mayekar,Dr Anil Tibriwala Dr Dhananjay Kelkar,Dr Rajeev Sharma — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 1, 2021

Everyday you leave behind your loved ones to serve the nation.

We are and will be, forever indebted to you.

Thank you🙏🏼

Happy #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/qoBNCloO7z — Kajol (@itsKajolD) July 1, 2021

IMAGE: PTI/MADHURIDIXIT/RANDEEPHOODA/Instagram

