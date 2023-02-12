Don Star Zeenat Aman Debuts On Instagram With Zero-makeup Snaps

Bollywood veteran Zeenat Aman has finally made her Instagram debut. She made her presence known on the social media platform by posting a picture of herself. Aman is one of the most prominent actors from the 70s and 80s era of Bollywood, and is celebrated worldwide for her work.

In her first post to Instagram, she captioned a picture of herself with “Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram.”

In another post, Zeenat Aman discussed the male-dominated state of the industries throughout the 70s in another post. While the comments to the post stand are limited, she discussed the difference between the gaze of a male photographer and a female photographer.

In the 70s the film and fashion industry was absolutely male dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman’s gaze though, is different.

She credited a girl who clicked her pictures and further appreciated the volume of young women currently working on “both sides of the lens today.” She shared a hopeful sentiment about her journey with Instagram, and how she will likely look forward to discover more such talents on Instagram.

This series of pictures was shot by young photographer @tanyyaa.a_ in the comfort of my home. No lights, no makeup artist, no hairdresser, no stylist, no assistants. Just a lovely sunny afternoon together. It’s such a pleasure to see so many young women working on both sides of the lens today. I look forward to discovering more such talent on Instagram.

More about Zeenat Aman

Both the pictures that Zeenat Aman posted illustrate her timeless beauty as she appears in them without any makeup. Zeenat Aman has been part of many classics such as Don, Hamse Hai Zamana and Daulat. Other hits from the star include Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Yaadon ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana, Dharam Veer, and others.