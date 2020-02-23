Donald Trump's India visit: Varun Dhawan makes hilarious claims about POTUS in fun video

The red carpet is being laid for United States of America President Donald Trump as he visits India for the first time. Be it Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans while welcoming the US President or the preparations at the various places he’s set to visit, Trump’s arrival has been among the most discussed topics in the last few days. It seems even Bollywood stars are excited with the display of camaraderie between India and USA.

One of them was Varun Dhawan who had an interesting way to welcome Donald Trump. The actor, who is shooting for Coolie No 1 at the moment, turned Kunwar Mahendra Pratap, the character he plays in the movie, in a fun-filled video. Dressed in a suit based bearing USA’s flag, the Student of the Year star asks his co-star to call Trump ‘sahab’.

Varun goes on to call Trump his ‘childhood friend’ and says that the only reason he didn’t want to go to receive him at the airport was because of the paparazzi. He narrates how they were ‘animals’ asking for photographs and sticking to him.

Towards the end, he says, “Donald sahab is coming to our house and we have ordered his favourite Pav Bhaji from Shiv Sagar, which he will enjoy with us.”

Watch the video here:

Donald Trump is reaching Gujarat on Monday. In Gujarat, he will be part of a roadshow along with PM Modi, tour Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate the world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera. POTUS is also set to travel to Agra and Delhi during his two-day India visit.

Meanwhile, Varun’s Coolie No 1 releases on May 1. The movie is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name and is once again being directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan. Sara Ali Khan is also a part of the cast.

