Donald Trump Hails Indian Film Industry's Achievements, Cites ‘DDLJ’, ‘Sholay’ Amid Cheers

United States of America President Donald Trump’s visit to India had been preceded with numerous Indian films’ references. Trump was impressed by a video where his face was superimposed in a song from Baahubali, and wrote how he was excited to visit the country like the citizens were. The President also acknowledged Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan for highlighting a homosexual love story.

READ: Donald Trump In India: After 'Baahubali', US Prez Welcomed 'Malhari' Style By Adnan Sami

As Donald Trump arrived in India and delivered a fiery speech at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, his references to Indian films continued. To highlight how Indians and Americans shared the intention to be better and greater, and how the countries have become ‘thriving centres of culture, commerce and civilisation, giving light and vitality to all of the world,’ Trump spoke about Indian films.

Trump said, “This is the country that produces nearly 2000 movies a year, from the hub of genius and creativity, known as Bollywood."

Sharing some of the aspects of what makes Indian films unique, he named Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Sholay, considered among the greatest and the longest-running blockbusters of Indian cinema.

"All over the world people take great joy in scenes of Bhangra, music dance, romance and drama and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay,” he said.

Watch the video above

Yash Raj Films, the producer of DDLJ, had a quirky take on the mention, writing, 'DDLJ trumps.' Netizens too reacted with delight.

DDLJ trumps! — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 24, 2020

Yesss Yesss Yesss 🔥🔥🔥



DDLJ — Brijwa SRK FAN (@BrijwaSrk) February 24, 2020

President Trump even hailed cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli and praised Indian festivals.

READ: BJP's Pankaja Munde Excited For 'Namaste Trump' Event, Draws Comparison With 'Howdy Modi'

Trump even narrated a quote from Swami Vivekananda, hailed India for its 'six-fold growth in economy'. He shared how India enjoyed an ‘incredible’ potential and how it was an ‘example’ for every nation in the world as a democracy and 'peaceful country.' He expressed America's intention to ‘strengthen these beautiful ties’ between the two countries.

Trump also hailed PM Modi for his ‘hard work and devotion’ and called him the ‘pride of Gujarat.’

READ: Strong Effort By Centre To Create Goodwill: Ex-foreign Secy Salman Haider On Trump's Visit

He expressed hope that US becomes ‘India's premier defence partner’ to defend each other’s sovereignty and in the fight against terrorism. Trump's speech was flanked by PM Modi’s energetic address welcoming Trump and the Prime Minister thanking him for the speech.

Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, were welcomed by PM Modi at the Ahmedabad Airport on Monday afternoon. On the way to Motera stadium, the two leaders enjoyed a lively roadshow and a visit to the iconic Sabarmati Ashram.

Trump is also scheduled to visit Agra, and conclude his two-day trip from New Delhi.

READ: Mukesh Ambani Says 'Trump Will See A Different India Than Obama' As 'Namaste Trump' Begins

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.