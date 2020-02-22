Donald Trump's Praise For 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Leaves Desi Twitteratis Baffled

US President Donald Trump made it to desi netizens radar once again, after he reacted to a post related to Ayushmann Khurrana's latest rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film is a light-hearted comedy based on a homosexual couple and their struggle for acceptance, with Ayushmann Khurrana’s character in the lead.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has managed to make it to the current President of the United States’ timeline on Twitter and has tickled the Internet in an unexpected way. Donald Trump reacted to the film with a simple "Great!” to the related post. The original tweet was shared by Peter Tatchell, an activist and LGBTQ campaign speaker and supporter.

Many Indian Twitter users are confused and also want to know what exactly did Trump mean by the post. Some fans gave hilarious reactions to Trump's post which are worth a look.

Here are a few of the reactions of Indian Twitteratis

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Sweet Note Ahead Of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' & 'Bhoot' Clash

Some of the reactions expressed their confusion through Twitter:

Did Donald Trump just tweet about #ShubhMangalZyaadaSaavdhan or did i hallucinate the whole thing — Mugdha (@MoetXChandon) February 21, 2020

Also Read | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Vs 'Bhoot Part One' BO: Here's How Much Both The Films Made

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Part Of Anubhav Sinha's Next Post 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Some followers simply appreciated Trump's comment praising the film:

Also Read | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Review: Fans Say 'Ayushmann Khurrana Is On A Roll'

Some of them were critical about Donald Trump posting a reaction on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan:

So now @realDonaldTrump has endorsed #ShubhMangalZyaadaSaavdhan

Telling ya all, it is political. — Anand Walunjkar (@anandwalu) February 21, 2020

Sorry to say.... But

Ab toh bhai @ayushmannk , teri picture pakka pitegi !!!!!!#ShubhMangalZyaadaSaavdhan — Nishu 🇮🇳 (@The_NisHIT) February 21, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.