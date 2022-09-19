'Don't Fall For KRK's Tricks': Netizens Poke Holes In Kamaal R Khan's Request To Join RSS

Aftr Kamaal Rashid Khan, aka KRK, recently returned home on bail after his arrest in a controversial tweet case, he is once again under the spotlight online for his latest tweet in which he urged Mohan Bhagwat, the current Chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, to let him join the RSS if they needed him. While many netizens are clear of the view that the request is no more than a jibe, with the inference being that if the RSS and Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis are happy with him, he won't have to face further crackdown, on the other hand, many netizens also went online and slammed the actor for having double standards.

KRK expresses his wish to join RSS

KRK recently took to his official Twitter handle and penned a note to Mohan Bhagwat, the Chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, stating that he wished to join his group if they needed him. He even tagged the RSS chief in the tweet along with Devendra Fadnavis. The tweet read, “Honourable @DrMohanBhagwat Ji, I am ready to join @RSSorg if #RSS needs me. @Dev_Fadnavis” (sic)

KRK's latest tweet emerges online a couple of days after he hinted at joining a political party while alleging that one needed to be a politician and not an actor in order to be safe in the country. Clearly, the tweet about joining the RSS was in the same vein.

I am considering to join a political party soon. क्योंकि देश में सुरक्षित रहने के लिए, नेता होना ज़रूरी है, अभिनेता नहीं!🙏🏼🌹 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 15, 2022

Netizens slam KRK; urge RSS chief 'not to fall into his trap'

The moment KRK's tweet surfaced online, it gained massive attention from the netizens who trolled the actor by reminding him of his old tweet in which he was slamming organisations such as RSS. KRK stated in the 2016 tweet, "One day these communal organisations like VHP, RSS, BajrangDal, etc will destroy India completely n then entire world will boycott India." (sic) On the other hand, some also called him a hypocrite while others stated that he had the habit of changing colours while referring to him as a chameleon. There were many netizens who alleged that KRK was insincere or only seeking this for personal benefit thinking no one would be able to target him if he became a part of the RSS.

Don't fall in his trap... He is the no.1 hypocrite... Using situation according to his favour pic.twitter.com/zIEKalGNoI — NaagSai P (@PNG144) September 19, 2022

Kamaal... You are in deep fear. U have the habit of changing colours like chameleon. Having you anywhere is a wasteful overload and no value added. Get lost — ganesh (@crankyboy) September 19, 2022

yrr , mtlb BJP toh tak thik hai , lekin , ekdm RSS...??

hazam nahi ho raha yrr ku6 , matlab...😶 pic.twitter.com/9kZmlctB4m — शुतुरमुर्ग 🥚🦆 (@Ostrich2Eagle) September 19, 2022

Sir, he is doing it only for personal reasons, not for any charity. Recently he was put in jail, so now his senses r telling him that, if he joins politics by ruling party side, then nobody going to catch him again. 😄



Don't expect something sensible out of him. — gilgamesh (@GKab35) September 19, 2022

On the other hand, days after KRK returned from jail, he issued his first statement on Twitter claiming that the media was creating new stories and informing everyone about how he was back home and was completely safe. The statement read, “Media is creating new stories. I am back and safe at my home. I don’t need any revenge from anyone. I have forgotten whatever bad thing happened with me. I believe, it was written in my destiny.” The statement emerged online a couple of hours after he tweeted, “I am back for my vengeance” (now deleted).

Media is creating new stories. I am back and safe at my home. I don’t need any revenge from anyone. I have forgotten whatever bad thing happened with me. I believe, it was written in my destiny. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 11, 2022

The Versova Police in Mumbai arrested him on August 26 by order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai. As the actor was presented in court, he was remanded in 14-day judicial custody. He was granted bail on 9 September. He was also granted bail in another case for allegedly seeking sexual favours from a 27-year-old woman.

