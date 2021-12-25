'Don't Look Up': Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer's Indian Connection Featuring Ishaan Khatter

Many Indian Actors have appeared in Hollywood films and recently, actor Ishaan Khatter joined the bandwagon and did a cameo in the Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep starrer "Don't Look Up" and all Ishaan Khatter fans were surprised and pleased to see him in the film. The Dhadak actor took to his social media handle and posted the scene.

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter's post :

Ishaan appeared in a 10-second role in the film, where he appears in a scene as a vlogger going on a rant against the US president. He captioned the post as "Finally found time to kick back and enjoy Christmas Eve with the movie I’ve looked forward to most this year…Whoa. WAIT A MINUTE. Who Dat? So cool to do this little cameo and be in the same montage as the GOAT Meryl Streep and genius Leo".

Fans too enjoyed Ishaan's cameo and jumped into the comments section to express their excitement.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence starrer "Don't Look Up"

Don't look up centrally revolves around the story of two astronomers who discover that a Comet approaching Earth might lead to the destruction of life. It was released on Netflix on December 25. The satirical science fiction comedy film is written, produced and directed by Adam McKay.

Actors who have featured in Hollywood films

A lot of actors like Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, late actor Irrfan Khan, Mallika Sherawat, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Kabir Bedi, and many more Indian artists have appeared in Hollywood films in some unthinkable roles and they have managed to impress the global audience with their brilliant acting skills.

And now with his cameo, Ishaan Khatter has also joined the list. This isn’t the first international project of Ishaan Khatter. He initially began his acting career with Beyond The Clouds directed by acclaimed Iranian director Majid Majidi. He also starred in Mira Nair’s international series, A Suitable Boy.

Ishaan has films like Phone Bhoot and Pippa up his sleeves. Phone Bhoot has stars like Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Whereas in Pippa, Ishaan will star alongside Mrunal Thakur. Both the films are expected to release next year.

IMAGE: PTI/TWITTER@DONTLOOKUPNEWS