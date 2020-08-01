'Don't Think Sushant Died Of Suicide': Ankita Lokhande Tells Arnab; Reacts To Rs 15 Cr Row

Ankita Lokhande stated that he did not feel that Sushant Singh Rajput had died of suicide. The actor, who was in a seven-year relationship with the Chhichhore star, stated that he was not someone who would take his life. The Manikarnika star also expressed her surprise about the transfer of Rs 15 crore from his account, allegedly for Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the case of abetment to his suicide, and claimed it was something that he wouldn’t do.

Ankita spoke about Sushant for the first time with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know. When asked if she thought it was a suicide, she initially responded, ''I don’t know if it’s a suicide or a suspicious death because like you, I am also an outsider. I was not there with Sushant. But I know Sushant was never a guy who can commit suicide. I can give a surety of that, because the Sushant I know, who is like a baby, who has been a child, enjoyed doing the smallest acts.”

Ankita was told about the transactions of Rs 15 crore, as claimed by Sushant’s father in the complaint against Rhea, and about two companies allegedly started in his name, where Rhea’s brother was reportedly one of the directors.

She replied, “He was never a money-minded guy. Doing something for someone you are in a relationship with was one thing. But Rs 15 crore, two companies in his name? Even I am getting to know now and seeing it in the news. It’s really sad, that Sushant was doing so. Why was he doing so? This is something we all want to know because he is not someone like that.”

Ankita then asserted, “I want to tell that I don’t think so it’s a suicide.”

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Mumbai Police, who claimed that he died of ‘asphxia due to hanging’, has recorded statements of over 35 persons, including celebrities, in the case. Bihar Police has now landed in the city to probe after registering the FIR against Rhea and five others for abetment to suicide, cheating, conspiracy, among others.

