'Don't Want To Be Chinese': Kangana Said In 2019 To Slam Silence Of 'role Model' On Issues

The anti-China sentiment is at its peak in the wake of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese Armies at the Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred. However, it was not the first time that the countries were clashing along the Line of Actual Control in recent years, with the Doklam stand-off being one of them.

While celebrities too have lent their support to ‘Boycott China’ in the last few days, Kangana Ranaut had highlighted the issue of Chinese intrusions last year as she took a dig at the role models of the film industry.

'Don't want to be Chinese'

Kangana’s team recently shared a video from an interview with a media publication in March 2019, where she seemed to question the stars’ ‘disassociation’ from national matters and their attitude that since they lived a ‘luxurious life’, they ‘can’t talk about the country.'

The actor is heard saying that she doesn’t ‘want to be Chinese’, referring to the fact that she lived in Manali. The Queen star stated that being ‘so close to China’, she should be ‘concerned’, referring to Chinese intrusions.

The actor stated anyone not wanting to be concerned with issues related to their own country, was a fool. The National Award-winner asked if the ‘idiots’ should be our ‘role models.’

Kangana has often questioned the stars for distancing themselves from speaking up on national matters. She had also slammed them for voicing their support for ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, while endorsing fairness creams at the same moment, and being silent on some of the events in India. She had also famously slammed Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for stating that they did not want to comment on political matters.

Kangana too voiced her backing to the ‘Boycott China’ movement and also lent her support to the ban of 59 apps including TikTok for security reasons. Accusing the neighbouring country of starting a ‘bio war’ against the world, the actor expressed confidence that the ‘Boycott China’ movement will bring down their economy. The Fashion star urged the need to encourage local production.

