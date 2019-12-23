Doomsday Clock: Everything To Know About The Showdown Between Dr Manhattan And Superman

Doomsday Clock is a critically acclaimed superhero comic book limited series. It was published by DC Comics and written by Geoff Johns with art by the famous Gary Frank and colourist Brad Anderson. The last in the series was released in September this year and the latest in the Doomsday Clock came out on December 18, 2019.

The return of hope

There have been a lot of unexpected returns in the latest Doomsday Clock #12, which may come off as surprising to the fans. The Justice Society of America has made a comeback. This includes the Legion of Super-Heroes and Superman’s parents, Jonathan and Martha Kent. With all these major developments, the obvious message from the Doomsday Clock’s is the return of hope. This is one of the things that was billed as one of the series’ original purposes before it even came out, given how hope had endured at the end of the issue, making it the biggest surprise of them all.

In the final issue of Doomsday Clock, Superman’s character has been used to inspire Dr. Manhattan, the only super-powered member of the Watchmen. Dr. Manhattan reversed Superman’s manipulation of the DCU, while instilling a new hope in the Watchmen universe in the form of a new child. This ultimately gave his world hope to attain peace, with people coming out in protests to stop the world governments from creating more deadly weapons. This is followed by Manhattan sacrificing his powers as he looks to heal the world of Watchmen both physically and spiritually.

The last son of Manhattan

Speaking of the new child, Manhattan had spared two criminals, the Mime and Marionette, early on in the series as their child was destined to play a major part in Silk Spectre's life. The latest issue reveals that Manhattan takes in their son and names him Clark with a hope of creating a better version of the child for future generations.

