'Dostana' Director Tarun Mansukhani Asks BMC To Help Him With Second Jab Of COVID Vaccine

With the vaccination drive going around the country, people are lining up at the centres to get their dose. Recently, Dostana director Tarun Mansukhani took to his Twitter account to question BMC about his second dose of vaccine. In the tweet, he mentioned that he has already got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and is waiting for the second dose. He further added that he isn't getting an appointment for the second dose so can he walk into the closest centre to get one. Check it out.

Tarun Mansukhani questions BMC about his second dose of vaccine

Dear @mybmc I am 45 years old from D ward n have gotten my first dose of the vaccine. Im scheduled for my 2nd bt nt getting an appointment anywhere. Can I do a walk in at Kohinoor Parking or Poddar college and get it? Thanks for the help!! ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Tarun Mansukhani (@Tarunmansukhani) May 5, 2021

One of the netizens suggested that he should get the vaccine from Kohinoor. The director then asked if he will surely get the vaccine or not because he doesn't want to travel unnecessarily. To which, another netizen replied that he should reach the place by 7:30 in the morning as there is no car parking. They also mentioned that the centre opens at 9:30 am and no pre-registration is required. Check it out.

Yes they allow walk-ins at Kohinoor — Tanmaymay (@T_o_Teller) May 5, 2021

Are you sure? Don't want to travel around unnecessarily. — Tarun Mansukhani (@Tarunmansukhani) May 5, 2021

Yes would suggest going at 730 in the morning it starts at 930, but you lineup in your car, no pre registration is required. — A Bajaj (@imABajaj) May 5, 2021

Tarun Mansukhani on the work front

Tarun Mansukhani has worked as a director in Dostana which features John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Bobby Deol. He has also directed the movie Drive that was released on Netflix and features Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.

About COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai

Earlier, Mumbai suffered a shortage of vaccines which created panic amongst the citizens. As the vaccine is now available for people who are 18 or above, BMC was struggling with so many people turning up for their doses. Recently, the civic body received one lakh COVID vaccine jabs on Tuesday night and it will resume vaccination of people above 45 years at government vaccination centres. On Sunday, BMC had said that vaccination for those aged 45 years and above will be closed on Monday, while vaccination for 18 to 44 years will continue only at five centres. People who have registered in the COWIN app are eligible for the vaccine. On the other hand, BMC also started the drive-in facility wherein specially-abled people and senior citizens will not have to stand in a queue and they will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine doses in their own vehicles.

IMAGE: Tarun Mansukhani's Instagram