'Dostana' To 'Golmaal': Movies That Share The Same Title, But Different Stories

Bollywood has churned wondrous stories in every genre. They know how to keep the audience hooked to the screens. Besides making innumerable movies in a franchise like Dhoom and Krrish, the Hindi film industry is reusing the same movie titles. But their stories vary from the original ones. We have listed down such popular movies in Bollywood.

1. Gol Maal

This first Gol Maal movie revolved around a middle-aged man who gets stuck between a devil and the deep sea. The protagonist had to overcome a strict life while trying to live his life. Moreover, he had a twin that he was unaware of. While the new Golmaal series is different from the Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s directorial. The only common thing between them is the impeccable comic timings, which made both of these movies quite popular.

2. Baaghi

The original Baaghi is a 90s action movie featuring Salman Khan, Shakti Kapoor and Nagma in the lead roles had a pretty intense storyline. Revolving around a police officer who falls in love with a sex worker, this movie emerged out to be one of the highest-grossing movies of that year. While, in 2016 Baaghi, Tiger Shroff’s action sequences and masala story made it into a successful franchise. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh opposite him, this year Baaghi 3 will come out. According to reports, it is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

3. Dostana

Released in 1980, Dostana is an action drama movie featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Zeenat Aman, Amrish Puri, Pran, and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles. It was one of the highest grossers of that year. Dostana is based on a cop and a lawyer, who call for the common woman. The new Dostana showcased Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, who faked as a gay couple but fall for Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s character. This movie has a sequel that is coming out this year. Dostana 2 will star Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

