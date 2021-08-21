'Doubled The Ghar Ki Raunak': Geeta Basra Looks Forward To Newborn’s First Raksha Bandhan

Geeta Basra, actor and wife of Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh is waiting to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, as it will be her newborn’s first festival. The couple welcomed their newborn into the world on July 10 and named him Jovan. They also have a daughter who was born in 2016, named Hinaya. Geeta Basra has starred in Mr Joe B. Carvalho, The Train and Dil Diya Hai.

Speaking to ANI, Basra mentioned that her whole family is excited about celebrating Raksha Bandhan. She said, “There are so many sisters in our family... I am sure Jovan's little hands will be full of rakhis. Raksha Bandhan has surely come at the right time this year. It's going to be a special one. There could not be a better function than this.”

The actor also mentioned that the birth of her son doubled the ‘ghar ki raunak’. She also spoke about her own relationship with her sibling. She said, “I always wanted two children. It's very important to have a sibling for your child. I also have a sibling...so I know how protective you feel when you have a sibling. I feel 'bachon se ghar ki raunak dugni ho jaati hai' and Jovan's presence has undoubtedly doubled our raunak.”

Speaking about the festival of Raksha Bandhan, Basra also said she can't wait for her son to grow older and develop a bond with his sister. She told ANI, “I love big families. There's no compulsion that one should have more than one child but I always felt that two is beautiful. He is very small right now. I can't wait for him to develop a bond with my daughter Hinaya.”

When the topic of Hinaya came up, Geeta Basra mentioned that she has become much more responsible after Jovan was born. She said, “Hinaya is a mature girl. After Jovan's birth, she has become more responsible.” She also mentioned that Hinaya is quite protective of her brother and said, “She is even protective of him. She does not like anyone touching Jovan's face. I can see how she feels good when she is around Jovan.”

With input from ANI

Picture Credits: Geeta Basra-Instagram