DPIFF Awards 2022: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Win Critics Best Actors For 'Shershaah'

The 68th Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 took place on Sunday and honoured several artists for their contribution to Indian Cinema. Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani bagged the Critics Best Actor and Best Actress award respectively, for their performance in the biographical war film Shershaah. The official Twitter handle of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards shared a short snippet of their performance and congratulated Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani bag the Critics Best Actors awards

Sidharth Malhotra won the Critics Best Actor for his performance as Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra, in Shershaah. As the official Twitter handle of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards shared a short snippet of his performance, they wrote, "Congratulations to@SidMalhotra for winning the award for Critics Best Actor - Shershaah at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022."

Congratulations to @SidMalhotra for winning the award for Critics Best Actor - Shershaah at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off.#dpiff #dpiff2022 #dpiffawards #dpifflegacy #dpiffawards2022 pic.twitter.com/JcEbg5LUzD — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) February 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani won the Critics Best Actress award for her performance as Captain Vikram Batra's girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Shershaah is a biographical war film directed by Vishnuvardhan based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Army Captain Vikram Batra. Captain Batra led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in Indian history. He was often referred to as 'Sher Shah' (Lion King) in the intercepted messages of the Pakistan Army. The movie was released on Amazon Prime Video and received widespread critical acclaim. Shershaah also became the most-watched Indian film on the streaming platform.

Congratulations to @Kiaraadvani for winning the award for Critics Best Actress - Shershaah at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off.#dpiff #dpiff2022 #dpiffawards #dpifflegacy #dpiffawards2022 pic.twitter.com/QRCc5htbUY — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) February 20, 2022

On the other hand, actor Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award for her performance as a surrogate mother in the movie Mimi. Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor award for his performance as former Indian Cricket team Captain Kapil Dev in 83. Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa: The Rise was named as Film of the year, while Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham was named as Critics Best Film.

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani