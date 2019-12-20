Dr Shreeram Lagoo Cremated With Full State Honours; Rishi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty Pay Visit

Renowned Indian theatre & film actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo passed away on December 17 at the age of 92. He has appeared in over 250 films and has made over 20 plays in Marathi, and several plays in Hindi and Gujarati. A teary Deepa Lagoo gazed at her beloved Dr Shreeram Lagoo, kept in a special glass coffin before it was taken for electrical cremation. Dr Lagoo, an ENT surgeon by profession, breathed his last due to a sudden cardiac arrest. According to reports, he was cremated today at 12.30 pm after the arrival of his son Dr Anand Lagoo, from the US.

Dr Shreeram Lagoo bid adieu, personalities pay a visit

Dr Lagoo was given full state honours by the Maharashtra government with a 21-gun salute and wreaths laid at his coffin by Subhash Desai, minister, who reportedly flew in from Nagpur to pay a visit. He was followed by Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar and other top officials at the Vaikunth crematorium in Pune. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar, Rishi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Ranvir Shorey, Renuka Shahane, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ashoke Pandit, were among those who paid their respects and conveyed their condolences to his family. Dr Lagoo’s fans assembled in huge numbers at 8.30 am for one final glimpse of the 'Natsamrat' of Marathi theatre. A number of prominent people, including Girish Bapat, MP, Mayor of Pune, Murlidhar Mohol; MNS leader Raj Thackeray were among those who paid their respects.

Netizens mourn Dr Shreeram Lagoo's demise

A well-known personality in the film and theatre industry, Dr Shreeram Lagoo was known for films like Pinjara, Samna and Sinhasan, and plays like "Natsamrat". The actor breathed his last aged 92 in #Pune today. #ShreeramLagoo #RIPShreeramLagoo pic.twitter.com/Y4aKoPn1Dg — Fardeen Ali Khan 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@fardeenalikhan) December 18, 2019

R I P. One of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab. pic.twitter.com/H8mESIX1kv — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 17, 2019

