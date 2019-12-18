Dr Shreeram Lagoo: Remembering The Best Movies Of The Late Actor

Veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo, who worked on stage, Bollywood and Marathi films, passed away at a private hospital in Pune late on Tuesday night following age-related health issues. He was 92. Lagoo's movies are considered to be a classic and he is often complimented by the netizens for his gripping performance. Apart from being a film actor, he was a theatres actor as well as an ENT surgeon. He has reportedly acted in over 100 Hindi and Marathi films and has done over 40 Marathi, Hindi and Gujarati play. Here’s looking back at the unique personality and the dynamic theatre star’s nest movies.

Pinjara

(Source: IMDb)

Pinjara is the story of a reputed schoolteacher who falls in love with a travelling dancer, who is then faced with a moral dilemma. The Shantaram Rajaram Vankudre movie was considered to be way ahead of its time. Dr Shreeram Lagoo plays the role of the teacher. The movie was released on March 31, 1972.

Nagrik

(Source: IMDb)

Nagrik is the story of a journalist for a leading newspaper, who tries to expose a political conspiracy. He unravels the nexus between politics, business and the media as he is faced with the real world of hypocrisy and sham. The movie was directed and written by Jayprad Desai. Dr Shreeram Lagoo plays the role of Nana Chitnis in the movie. The movie was released on June 12, 2015.

Gharaonda

(Source: IMDb)

Gharaonda is based on the life of a young, middle-class urban working couple who want to get married. The story also talks about the issue of finding a house in the city of Mumbai. The movie is directed by Bhimsain. Dr Shreeram Lagoo plays the role of Modi in the movie. The movie was released on January 25, 1984.

Swayamwar

(Source: IMDb)

Swayamwar talks about the life of a worker’s sons whose sons impersonate a Prince and a servant to teach his ex-boss' widow a lesson. While one of the sons becomes a staff member to romance the daughter of the widow, the other son poses as the Prince to court her other daughter. The movie is directed by P. Sambasiva Rao. Dr Shreeram Lagoo plays the role of Ratanlal in the movie. The movie was released in the year 1980.

Gandhi

(Source: IMDb)

The movie Gandhi, fully explains the character of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi as a man of nonviolence. The movie also credits the patience of the man that drove out the British from the nation. It also talks about the stubborn nature of Jinnah and his commitment towards Pakistan. The movie is directed by Richard Attenborough. Dr Shreeram Lagoo plays the role of Professor Gokhale in the movie. The movie was released on February 25, 1983.

