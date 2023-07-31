Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Dons Fiery Red Saree In Teaser, Ananya Panday's Look Out

Dream Girl 2 will hit the big screens on August 25. While the first look of the lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana was revealed earlier, Ananya Panday character in the film was also shown along with a teaser.

3 things you need to know

Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will lead the upcoming movie.

The first movie of the franchise starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.

Dream Girl 2 new poster reveals Ananya Panday’s look

Ayushman Khuranna’s first look from the film was released on July 25. A week after that the makers revealed the look of Ananya Panday, who has replaced Nushrratt Bharuccha in the sequel. In the poster, the actress could be seen dressed in a pink sleeveless kurta while side-eyeing Ayushmann’s Pooja.

(Ananya Panday's look from Dream Girl 2 was released today | Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Sharing the poster, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Yeh hai Pari, meri dream girl”. Though the teaser and trailer of the film is not released yet, judging by the posters it can be assumed that Ananya will play Ayushmann’s love interest in the film. Ananya is the new entrant in the film’s cast, while Ayushmann will be reprising his role.

Dream Girl 2 trailer to release soon

Along with the movie’s new poster, the makers have also shared the release date of the trailer and a first glimpse of the film. The teaser shows Ayushmann wrapped up in a red, shimmery saree as he walked like Pooja in the midst of cheers. The teaser of the film will be released today (July 31). Sharing the teaser, Ananya wrote, "Everyone's Dream Girl is back!". The film’s trailer will be released tomorrow, August 1.

Dream Girl 2 is scheduled to release on August 25. In a recent statement Ayushmann confirmed that just like the first movie, the sequel will also follow a comedy of errors. He added, “ I have worked very hard to bring Pooja to audiences. I love to watch people smile when they come to watch a film, and I hope Dream Girl 2 delivers this to the maximum.”