Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Struggles To Breach ₹100 Crore Mark In India

Dream Girl 2 hit the big screens on August 25. The movie opened in cinema halls at a time when Gadar 2 and OMG 2 were doing well and minting good numbers. After a 14-day theatrical run, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has managed to earn ₹95.69 crore. The film is steadily heading towards the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

3 things you need to know

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl.

It emerged as the career-best opener for Ayushmann Khurrana.

Dream Girl 2 has become the highest-grossing film of Ananya Panday’s career.

Dream Girl 2 gradually inches towards ₹100 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 is slowly inching toward ₹100 crore at the domestic box office. While the film has earned ₹118 crore gross overseas, it is yet to cross the mark at India box office. On its second Thursday of release, the comedy-drama earned ₹1 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. This has taken the film’s total business to ₹95.69 crore, per domestic box office.

(Dream Girl 2 official poster | Image: IMDB)

Dream Girl 2 faces stiff competition from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 which continues to dominate at the box office. The movie now needs to beat competition from Atlee-directed Jawan, which hit theatres on September 7 and has received a blockbuster opening. While Dream Girl 2 collection witnessed a dip in India, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has raised more than ₹115 crore gross worldwide in 12 days, the makers announced Wednesday.

Dream Girl 2 team celebrates film’s success



On September 7, the cast of Dream Girl 2 came together to celebrate the success of the film. At the event, the film’s cast arrived dressed their best. The celebration was attended by Ayushmann Khurrana, his wife Tahira Kashyap, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Bhumi Pednekar.