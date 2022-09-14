'Dream Girl 2': Ayushmann Khurrana Joined By Annu Kapoor & Abhishek Banerjee In Sequel

Ayushmann Khurrana's 2019 comedy film Dream Girl turned out to be a blockbuster, with makers now gearing up for its sequel. While it was earlier revealed that Ayushmann will be paired opposite Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2, latest reports reveal that Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee have also been roped in to play pivotal roles.

According to Pinkvilla, a source mentioned that the trio, who also starred in the first part, will play characters loaded with humour to add to the light-hearted narrative. Earlier, it was reported that Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa will also take on key roles in Dream Girl 2.

Ayushmann Khurrana joined by Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee in Dream Girl 2

The insider mentioned, "Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh, who played a key role in Dream Girl, are on board the sequel too. Much like the first part, their character will be loaded with humour and bring in the laughs through the narrative."

It added, "Dream Girl is a genuinely liked film and Ayushmann’s biggest grosser till date. The team is well aware of the responsibilities, and have got it all right on the script front. It is being shot at present and isn’t really a sequel that’s made for the sake of it."

The film's shoot is going on in Mumbai, with the source adding that 'parts of Mathura and Agra' have been created in a studio. "It’s an all grand and colourful setup," they said. The movie is expected to hit theatres in the second half of 2023.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann will star in Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha. He will also be seen alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in An Action Hero, which is slated to release on December 2, 2022. It has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

