'Dream Girl 2': Ayushmann Khurrana To Reunite With Raaj Shaandilyaa For Film's Sequel?

Known for his path-breaking films and unconventional roles, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has managed to carve a niche for himself over the years in Bollywood. With successful film releases like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and more, fans are eager for his upcoming projects and seeing him in new avatars. However, the fans will not have to wait for much longer as the latest reports suggest that the 37-year-old actor might be returning with a sequel to one of the biggest hits of 2019- Dream Girl.

Ayushmann Khurrana to return with Dream Girl 2?

As per a report from Pinkvilla, the actor is all set to collaborate with Raaj Shaandilyaa and Ekta Kapoor for Dream Girl 2 as they wish to expand the venture into a franchise. The reports further added that the team was working on a script and things have been finalised. Moreover, the pre-production work of the movie has begun and it is supposed to start shooting by June 2022.

As per the outlet, the sequel will be follow-up of the first film and an entertainer with a subtle social message. The makers have started hunting for locations and an official announcement will be made soon.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film follows the story of Ayushmann Khurrana's character who takes advantage of his feminine voice to get a job. He later falls in love with Bharuccha's character. The movie was lauded for its attempt at breaking gender-associated stereotypes and taboos. It also features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, who told ANI of the film, ''Dream Girl' was such an entertaining film to be a part of. One of the craziest sets I have ever seen. When I visit Faridabad, Mathura all the memories from 'Dream Girl' shoot schedules come gushing in.''

More on Ayushmann Khurrana

Meanwhile, the actor is busy shooting for this upcoming romantic drama flick An Action Hero. Talking about the film, producer Aanand L Rai said in a statement, ''We are excited about An Action Hero finally going on the floors and seeing Ayushmann breathe life into the character. The movie is going to be an out-of-the-box entertaining story!''

Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in the socio-political thriller Anek. He shared an intriguing poster of the movie by writing, ''It takes just ONE to make a difference. Time to unite as Ek!Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan!

#Anek IN CINEMAS 13.05.2022''

Image: Instagram/@bollywooddblog