Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Career Best Opening

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday hit the big screens on August 25. The film is a sequel to the 2019 movie Dream Girl. As per trade analysts, Dream Girl 2 opened at Rs 10.69 crore at the domestic box office despite competition from Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

3 things you need to know

Dream Girl 2 is Ayushmann Khurrana's best career opener after Bala (2019).

Ananya Panday has replaced Nushrratt Bharuccha in the sequel.

Dream Girl 2 has taken a better opening than Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

Dream Girl 2 eyes a good opening weekend

As per trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the Ayushman Khuranna starrer minted Rs 10.60 crore on Day 1, making it the actor's biggest opening to date after Bala (2019).

(Dream Girl 2 box office numbers shared by Sumit Kadel | Image: Sumit Kadel/X)

As per the trade analyst, the film is expected to grow substantially on Saturday and Sunday. Kadel wrote on X, “Biz should escalate substantially on Saturday & Sunday.” Dream Girl 2 opening day numbers have surpassed the day 1 collection of the original film. Dream Girl (2019) opened to Rs 10.05 crore. The sequel has fared better by a slight margin.

Can Dream Girl 2 break Ayushmann Khuranna’s dry spell?

(Ayushmann Khuranna reprises his role in Dream Girl 2 | Image: Ayushmann Khuranna/Instagram)

The past few films of the Vicky Donor actor have failed to perform well at the box office. All his films post-pandemic, namely Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021), Doctor G (2022), Anek (2022) and An Action Hero (2022) did not fare well commercially. Ayushman Khurrana’s top-grossing movie remains Dream Girl. The coming days will determine if the sequel can emerge more successful than the first part.

Apart from the lead pair of Ayushmann and Ananya, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa and Manoj Joshi also star in the movie.