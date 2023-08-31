Dream Girl 2 Box Office: Film Witnesses Jump On Raksha Bandhan But Fails To Beat Gadar 2

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 had a decent start at the box office on Friday, August 25. Raking in a double-digit opening on Day 1 (₹10.69 crore), the film became Khurrana's biggest opener to date. The film also starring Ananya Panday, continued to hold well at the box office over the weekend and amassed a total of ₹40.71 crore in three days. On Monday, August 28, Dream Girl 2's box office collection dipped massively as the film earned only ₹5.42 crore. On Tuesday, August 29, too the numbers didn't look promising as Dream Girl 2 grossed only ₹5.87 crore. However, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the film witnessed an upward trend and raked in an impressive ₹7.75 crore. But despite the spike, the film failed to beat Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 which minted ₹8.75 crore, as per Sacnilk.com.

Dream Girl 2 is Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest box office opener after Bala (2019).

The film, which hit theatres on August 25, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Dream Girl 2 fails to beat Gadar 2 on Raksha Bandhan

On Raksha Bandhan, August 30, Ayushmann's Dream Girl 2 collected ₹7.75 crore, as per early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.com. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 which hit theatres on August 11, continued its dominance at the box office and raked in a cracking ₹8.75 crore. On the other hand, OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, which released alongside Gadar 2, collected a mere ₹1.85 crore.

Dream Girl 2: Day-wise box office collection

Dream Girl 2, in which Khurrana essays the roles of Karam and Pooja, has raked in a total of ₹59.5 crore in six days. Its day-wise collection is as follows: On Saturday and Sunday (August 26-27), the film collected ₹14.02 and ₹16 crore respectively. On Monday (August 28), the film minted ₹5.42 while on Tuesday, August 29, Dream Girl 2 earned ₹5.87 crore. On Wednesday, August 30, the film amassed ₹7.50 crore.

Ayushmann Khurrana on the apt timing of Dream Girl 2's release

Recently, opening up about the impressive box office performance of his film Dream Girl 2 in the first week, Ayushmann Khurrana told ANI, "In the last 3 months, mid-budget and small-budget films are also running successfully. Earlier, people used to feel that only big-budget movies would run. So, the timing of the movie is correct and it came in between Jawan and Gadar 2 but still made its own space and this will be the biggest victory of Dream Girl 2. "

Ayushmann is the only mainstream actor to have a commercial comedy film franchise under his belt

Talking about being the only mainstream actor to have a commercial comedy film franchise under his belt, the Bala star said it is something he had never planned. Ayushmann told IANS: "I had never planned that I would have a hit comedy franchise in my filmography. This, honestly, has accidentally happened to me. As luck would have it, I have only scouted for disruptive projects entertaining and engaging as many people as possible!" "I chanced upon 'Dream Girl' franchise and it ticked all the right boxes for me because it is truly a break-out concept that hasn't been explored by heroes of my generation," he added.

Dream Girl 2 boasts an ensemble cast including -- Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.