Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, will release in theatres on August 25. The actor, who was last seen in the 2022 film An Action Hero, recently shared his take on the current trend of remakes while shedding light on why he hasn't been part of any. In a conversation with Republic Digital's Mugdha Kapoor, Khurrana, whose films such as Vicky Donor and Badhaai Ho have been remade in the South, also spoke about the possibility of headlining a film down South.

2 things you need to know

Dream Girl is Ayushmann Khurrana's highest-grossing film to date.

The second installment of the franchise will feature him extensively cross-dressing in the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana reflects on the current trend of remakes

Ayushmann Khurrana's filmography, spanning eleven years, does not feature a single remake. Considering the currently raging trend of remaking films, Khurrana appears to have consciously refrained from hopping on the bandwagon. When asked about the same, Khurrana was prompted to spell out his love for original content.

Referring to his own filmography, he admitted he is in fact, partial to "novel" ideas which can be quantified as "out-of-the-box". Khurrana also proudly pointed out how a large chunk of his filmography has been remade in the South. Additionally, the actor shared that his last release, An Action Hero, may also be remade in the South soon.

"I love original stuff. I've to do films which are shadow-breaking, out of the box and novel at the ideation level. There are a lot of remakes in the South of my films like Andhadhun, Vicky Donor, Article 15, and Badhaai Ho. Now, people are asking for the rights of (An) Action Hero. I think it's great that people are doing (remakes) but original content really excites me more (sic)."

Khurrana, however, added, "I don't understand remakes. If you don't have your own take on that content piece, I think there's no point in doing the remake."

Is Ayushmann Khurrana open to making a debut down South?

While transitioning into regional cinema is much in vogue, Ayushmann wants to tread this path carefully. While he loves the idea of working in the South, he was honest about it appearing to be a tough act owing to the language barrier.

He said, "I would love to, but again, it comes from the language that by default you can act better and improvise better in the language you think. I would love to do something down South but it's not easy. It's challenging for sure but I would love to (sic)."

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl 2, helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role.