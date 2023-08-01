Dream Girl 2 Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Returns As Pooja, Lands In Awkward Situation

Dream Girl 2 is an upcoming comedy-drama film helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. It is a sequel to Dream Girl (2019). Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will be playing the leading roles in the film. Here is the latest update about the film. The makers recently released the trailer Dream Girl 2. It gives fans a glimpse of Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja.

3 things you need to know

Makers of Dream Girl 2 released the trailer of the film on August 1.

Earlier, they unveiled a new poster of the film featuring the main leads.

Ananya's character has been introduced as Pari in Dream Girl 2.

Dream Girl 2 trailer gives a glimpse of the chaotic life of Pooja

The Dream Girl 2 trailer has been released by the makers. it opened with the introduction of Karam. In the over three-minute-long clip, Ayushmann's character is seen falling for for Pari (Ananya). However, he has a loan to repay. He also has to earn Rs. 25 lakh within six months to get married to Pari.

So, he transforms into Pooja to woo men and earn some quick money. His life turns chaotic after Abhishek Banerjee's character falls for him and yearns to get married to him. Somehow, they get married but the Karam tries to dodge their first night. The trailer gets more hilarious with each passing second.



What do we know about Dream Girl 2 so far?

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, the movie will also feature stars like Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Asrani, Manjot Singh, and others. The movie is slated to open in theatres on August 25. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the theatres in July but the release date got postponed due to VFX work. Speaking about the same, the producer of the film said in a statement, "We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face."