'Dream Girl' Actor Ryinku Singh Nikumbh Passes Away Due To COVID-19

COVID-19 affected many celebrities of the entertainment industry, and while many were diagnosed and recovered, some lost the battle against the disease. After Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, Shravan Rathod, Satish Kaul, the novel coronavirus took the life of Ryinku Singh Nikumbh amid the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. The actress succumbed to the virus on Wednesday.

Dream Girl actress Ryinku Singh Nikumbh passes away

Her cousin Chanda Singh Nikumbh revealed, in an interview with Bollywood Life, that Ryinku had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 25. While she was initially placed under home isolation, her family later shifted her to a hospital after she continued to have fever.

Chanda stated that the doctor did not initially feel she needed an ICU bed, and admitted her to a COVID-19 ward. Next day, she was shifted to the ICU and was ‘recovering well’, claimed Chanda, but eventually succumbed to the virus. She stated that the actress was ‘losing hope’ and started believing that she would not be able to beat the virus.

Another health ailment for her was that she had Asthma, Chanda revealed. She also recalled her vivacious personality, always being a bundle of energy. She shared that Ryinku even during her health battle during COVID-19 was helping the other patients.

Ryinku had also taken the first dose of Covaxin vaccine on May 7, and the second dose was scheduled soon, her cousin shared. Chanda stated that the family recently stopped her from going to Goa, fearing the COVID-19 but little did they imagine that the virus eventually landed at their home. She also told the portal that the other members of the family were still battling COVID-19.

Ryinku had played a role in the Ayushmann Khurrana hit Dream Girl in 2019. Previously, she has also acted in the TV serial Chidiyaghar, Meri Haanikarak Biwi, among others. She was last seen in the Aadar Jain-Jackie Shroff-starrer Hello Charlie.

