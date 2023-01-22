Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak To Marry Khuda Haafiz's Shivaleeka Oberoi In February?

'Drishyam 2' director Abhishek Pathak is all set to marry his long time girlfriend and 'Khuda Haafiz' fame Shivaleeka Oberoi in February this year.

According to ANI, the couple will exchange wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Goa. Their marriage will be a two-day affair with close friends and family in attendance. However, an official date hasn't been announced yet.

Some of their friends and prominent faces from the film industry will also reportedly attend their grand wedding.

Abhishek and Shivaleeka's dreamy proposal

Abhishek proposed to Shivaleeka in the most dreamy way in September last year and the grand proposal video went viral in no time.

The filmmaker popped the question with a ring during their trip to Cappadocia, Turkey. Their close friends accompanied them for the holiday.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, he wrote, "From calling me Pathak to finally saying YES to becoming one!". He accompanied the caption with several heart emojis.

Abhishek and Shivaleeka's love story

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shivaleeka opened up about her love story with beau Abhishek.

The couple met on the sets of 'Khuda Haafiz' and fell in love. She shared that everyone was surprised when they publicly opened up about their relationship.

Shivaleeka also recalled meeting the director's father, Kumar Mangat Pathak, when she was auditioning for her 'Khuda Hafiz'. The actress also mentioned how they realised their feelings for each other while spending some time together.

On the work front, Abhishek's directorial 'Drishyam 2' did great business at the box office. The movie was the sequel to Nishikant Kamat's 2015 film 'Drishyam' and starred Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Akshay Khanna and Ishita Dutta.

On the other hand, Shivaleeka was last seen in the two instalments of 'Khuda Haafiz'.

