'Drishyam 2': Mohanlal Starrer Thriller Family Drama To Release Theatrically In UAE, Qatar

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal who enthralled fans with the release of Drishyam 2 in February, recently took to Twitter and informed about the film’s theatrical release in Qatar, Oman, and UAE. After nearly four months of the OTT release, the film will set to run theatrically overseas. Mohanlal took to Twitter and shared the happy news with his fans and followers. Drishyam 2 is a mystery thriller, directed by Jeethu Joseph.

This is the first Indian film to get a theatrical release after an OTT premiere. Mohanlal shared the poster of Drishyam 2 and wrote, "For those of you in UAE, Qatar, and Oman, #Drishyam2 finally reaches the big screen. Releasing tomorrow! (sic)." Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph reunited for Drishyam 2, a sequel to the film of the same name. The film was released amid huge expectations and managed to live up to it. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Drishyam 2 stars Meena, Murali Gopy, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, and Siddique in lead roles. The film is being remade in Telugu and Hindi as of now.

Earlier, after receiving huge appreciation and rave reviews for the film, Mohanlal had taken to Twitter and penned a series of posts while thanking his fans and followers for their love. "Overwhelmed and overjoyed by the tremendous response to #Drishyam2. I Am touched by the fact that so many of you have already watched the film and have messaged or called with words of appreciation. The success of #Drishyam2 is a testament to the fact that cinema lovers across the world always appreciate good work and support it. It is the love and support of the cinema-loving public that continues to inspire us to constantly better ourselves (sic)," he wrote then.

