'Drishyam': Ajay Devgn-starrer Gets Its Poster And Release Date In China; Check Details

As the fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer, Drishyam 2 after the massive success of the 2015 film, Drishyam, it has been revealed that the movie is set to release in China. Even the Drishyam poster has been unveiled by Shriya Saran, one of the pivotal cast members of the film.

Directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, the movie Drishyam is the remake of the 2013 Malayalam movie of the same name that featured Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Asha Sharath, and others essaying pivotal roles. As the Ajay Devgn starrer is set to release in China, read further ahead for more details about the film's release.

Drishyam China release date out

Actor Shriya Saran recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared the poster of her film, Drishyam while revealing that the movie is set to release in China on 15 April 2022. The poster of the thriller film depicted Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Tabu in an intense look.

Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal entered the Rs 1000 Crore club at the China box office while other notable Indian movies that earned positive reviews in china include Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Hindi Medium, Hichki, Secret Superstar and others.

More about Drishyam

Backed by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajit Andhare and Abhishek Pathak, the movie was released in 2015 and created a huge buzz among the audience for its thrilling plotline and stellar performances by the cast members. The movie grossed over Rs 900 Million in India and featured prominent actors in the cast namely Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as IG Meera M Deshmukh, Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar, Ishita Dutta as Anju Salgaonkar, Mrunal Jadhav as Anu Salgaonkar, Rajat Kapoor as Mahesh Deshmukh, Kamlesh Sawant as Sub Inspector Laxmikant Gaitonde, Rishab Chadha as Sameer 'Sam' Deshmukh, Prathamesh Parab as José, and many more.

The makers recently announced the commencement of the shooting of Drishyam 2 and revealed that the plot of the story will pick up in the sequel from where it ended in the first film. In Drishyam 2, Ajay is seen as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as IGP Meera Deshmukh, Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar, among others. The film went on floors in the first week of January this year, however, it got delayed due to the third wave of the pandemic. A small schedule of Bholaa was held during this time.

