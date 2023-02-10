Drishyam Director Abhishek Pathak Hitched To Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi; See First Photos

Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi on February 9. The couple exchanged the wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Goa. Their wedding was a lavish affair with close friends and family in attendance.

Recently, the couple took to Instagram and dropped the first photos from their D-day. In the photos, Abhishek looked handsome in an ivory bandh gala sherwani. On the other hand, Shivaleeka looked gorgeous in an embellished red lehenga featuring golden detailing. The actress completed her look with a rani haar necklace featuring green stones.

Sharing the news, the couple wrote, "You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what’s written in the stars.” Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life!"

"With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can’t wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together. Seeking your love & blessings", they added.

See the post below:

Abhishek and Shivaleeka's love story

Abhishek and Shivaleeka met each other on the sets of Khuda Hafiz. Soon, they fell in love. The couple dated secretly for a brief period of time before opening up about their relationship with their close friends and family.

A few days ago, Shivaleeka shared a mushy post with beau Abhishek and hinted that they will be tying the knot this month. The director proposed to the actress in September, last year.