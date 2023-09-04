Drishyam Fame Jeethu Joseph Set To Direct Hindi Film After 4 Years

Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, who is popularly known for helming the Malayalam version of the ‘Drishyam’ franchise, is all set to direct a yet-to-be-titled thriller-drama in Hindi.

Following the unprecedented success of ‘Drishyam 2,’ he is all set for his next venture in Hindi cinema with this thriller-drama. The film's narrative revolves around a valiant, sharp, and quick-witted law enforcement officer who embarks on a journey to fight for truth and bring justice in a high stakes case at international level.

Jeethu said: "After receiving so much love and appreciation for the 'Drishyam' franchise, I am humbled and thrilled to embark on a new journey with this powerhouse team.”

“For my upcoming film in Hindi cinema, I was searching for a story with a strong narrative that has underlying nuances which the audience would relate to at large. This script fits perfectly in every aspect as it will resonate with the pulse of every Indian. I am pleased to have a platform with these two acclaimed production houses like Junglee Pictures and Cloud 9 Pictures to showcase this film.”

Junglee Pictures, known for its widely acclaimed films across genres such as Badhaai Do, Raazi, Talvar, Badhaai Ho and Bareilly Ki Barfi has joined hands with Joseph in collaboration with Cloud 9 Pictures.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures, commenting on the collaboration shares: "We are so thrilled that Meenu brought such an incredible story to us. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Jeethu Joseph, who is a maestro of suspense and intricate storytelling for such a gripping story that will leave the audience feeling inspired and uplifted.”

Meenu Aroraa, Founder & CEO of Cloud 9 Pictures, added: “While we were already confident in the strength of our story, Jeethu's immediate validation raised our confidence to new heights.”

Celebrating their recent success with films like Badhaai Do and Doctor G last year, Junglee Pictures has an exciting slate of films from various genres starting with, ‘Ulajh’, ‘Dosa King’, and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few.