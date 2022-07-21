On July 21, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu was elected India’s 15th President defeating the Opposition’s joint candidate Yashwant Sinha. With this, the leader created history as she becomes the first tribal woman President and the second woman President, after Pratibha Patil. After the third round of counting, the value of votes for Murmu stood at 5,77,777 as opposed to Sinha's 2,61,062.

Wishes have been pouring in for President-elect Murmu as she defeated Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha by a huge margin. Several actors like Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher and more expressed happiness over her win online. Have a look here:

Celebrities congratulate Droupadi Murmu for being elected India’s 15th President

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "@bip4india all for woman power India's 15th President - Draupadi Murmu (1st Person From Tribal Background To Reach The Highest Position in the Nation), 2nd Woman President of India, Congratulations Madam President,... Droupadi Murmu (sic)".

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia congratulated the second female President of India as she wrote on her Twitter account, "Congratulations Draupadi Murmu - the 2nd female President of India. Empowered Women, Empower the Nation. #WomenPower (sic)".

Actor Anupam Kher retweeted one of his own tweets featuring Droupadi Murmu. The tweet read, "For the past few days a sentence has been echoing in my mind again and again. Thought I'd write it today! 'I citizen of India humbly declare #DraupadiMurmu Ji as President of India' Jai Hind!"

BJP MP Kirron Kher also shared a picture featuring her and Droupadi Murmu as she tweeted, "देश के 15 वें राष्ट्रपति के रूप में निर्वाचित होने पर आदरणीय द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को हार्दिक बधाई, शुभकामनाएं। @rashtrapatibhvn" (Hearty congratulations to respected Droupadi Murmu Ji on being elected as the 15th President of the country."

Sophie Choudry took to her Twitter space and wrote, "Congratulations to #Draupadi_Murmu Ji for being elected the next #PresidentofIndia. Her journey of triumph & perseverance in spite of great personal loss is an inspiring one."

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will soon take the oath to become the 15th President of India. Notably, the oath-taking ceremony will take place in the historic central hall of the Parliament which will be attended by Vice President, Prime Minister, other ministers and several politicians as well as diplomats, according to the previous traditions.