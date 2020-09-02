ON STING: Drug Dealer Hawks Ganja, Cocaine, MD, 'anything'; Exposes Bollywood Celebs

As the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case gets bigger, Republic TV has stung a drug peddler who admits that he can 'arrange' cannabis, marijuana, 'white stuff', MD, cocaine, and other drugs if he is informed 'an hour before'. The drug peddler who is stung also says that a Bollywood actress had come to them for drugs for her party. He also assures that he will get 'whatever drug is needed' while warning Republic TV's under-cover reporter to not 'get him involved in any matter'.

The sting shows just how easy it is to buy a wide variety of drugs in India's financial capital, and exposes how Bollywood celebs are directly involved in the buying and use of drugs.

Here's how the explosive sting panned out:

The drug peddler initially asks what drug is required, to which Republic's reporter replies Cannabis. After discussing a small amount for 'trial' purposes, the drug peddler upholds the quality of his 'stuff', following which the reporter inquires about what else he has. The peddler touts Kashmiri cannabis, and then dramatically rachets up his wares, claiming he can get Cocaine, 'white stuff', MDMA and 'whatever you want'. When being asked for Cocaine, he claimed he doesn't have it with him, but will get. He also warns Republic's reporter to not get him 'involved anywhere', balking at the reporter's two phones. The drug peddler also said that a Bollywood actress had contacted him for drugs in a party, while also pointing out that use of drugs has increased because people do not consume alcohol in parties.

Here's the transcript:

Drug peddler: What do you want, cannabis or marijuana?

Republic's under-cover reporter: Cannabis

Drug peddler: How many grams? Half or full?

Republic's under-cover reporter: Right now I am just taking little from your partner

Drug peddler: Okay, you need it for testing?

Republic's under-cover reporter: Yes, right now I am taking it for testing, let me also see how good the stuff is

Drug peddler: Our stuff is always very good

Republic's under-cover reporter: What all variety do you have?

Drug peddler: We'll get Kashmiri stuff delivered for you. You can get cocaine, white stuff, MD, whatever you want you can get it from us

Republic's under-cover reporter: Cocaine will be require

Drug peddler: First check this

Republic's under-cover reporter: I told you about a party where I will require cocaine

Drug peddler: Boss, we don't keep it here, we can be caught by the police, they sometimes do random checking, hence we don't keep all our stuff here

Drug peddler: We trust you that's why we are giving you the drugs, don't get us involved anywhere, you are having two phones already, I am worried.

Drug peddler: This actress had come to us for drugs



Republic's under-cover reporter: Bollywood heroine?



Drug peddler: Yes



Republic's under-cover reporter: That's okay but keep everything safe



Drug peddler: Don't worry, we will give you good stuff but don't tell it to anybody else

WATCH THE FULL STING ABOVE

Showik's drug chats come to the fore

After the NCB on Tuesday arrested an alleged drug dealer named Zaid who has "links" with its probe in the drugs trafficking case pertaining to the death case of Sushant, sources have informed Republic Media Network that Zaid has revealed the name of another person named Basit who was in contact with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik. Earlier, the sources said had said that Zaid knew Showik and supplied drugs to him but as per the latest inputs, Basit was a middleman and has been detained.

Moreover, in a big revelation, Showik's drug chat has also come to the fore and NCB sources have confirmed that the agency has found strong evidence of how he used to talk to drug peddlers. It was Showik who introduced Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda to the drug peddlers, CDR and chats show, as per sources.

NCB to summon Rhea and Showik

Meanwhile, Zaid will be produced in the court on Wednesday afternoon. Sources said that after achieving this major breakthrough in the case, the NCB will soon summon Rhea and Showik for questioning. The agency last week arrested two men for alleged drug trafficking in the western metropolis and it is understood that the leads against Zaid came after questioning them.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Initially, his death was claimed to be a suicide with Mumbai Police's autopsy report even stating that there was no foul play. However, numerous lapses came to light as Republic TV investigated the case and Sushant's father filed the first FIR accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide. Soon after, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering and interrogated Rhea and other 4 people named in the FIR. ED's investigation unearthed a narcotics angle in the case, with the Narcotics Control Bureau registering another case in the matter, probing the drug nexus in Bollywood and particularly with Rhea and Sushant.

NCB busts drug racket

The NCB released a statement on the ongoing raids in Mumbai and Delhi after intensive operations against curated marijuana sourced from countries like USA and Canada. 3.5 kgs of trafficked 'bud' was seized from foreign post offices based on inputs, the NCB release stated.

The narcotics had high value and quality, and is sold at 5000 Rs/gram. The seizures made in Delhi were meant for Mumbai, and those in Mumbai were sourced from Canada. The bud was destined for Goa. The transactions, supply and dealings are done through the Darknet, which gives anonymity to all those involved. The prices had shot off in the grey market due to the widespead use and high demand.

Goa-based driver F. Ahmed was to supply the narcotics to contact in Bengaluru, and this person had links with ‘Page 3 celebrities.' Further investigation is underway and more arrests are likely. The NCB also submitted a list of 18 persons allegedly involved in the drug nexus to the Mumbai Police.

