'Dulari Rocks': Anupam Kher Revisits Fond Moments With Mother On Her Birthday, Shares Pic

Anupam Kher often shares adorable videos with his mother Dulari on social media, leaving fans amazed by their close-knit bond. Celebrating her birthday today, June 5, the actor trod down memory lane and shared some memorable moments of the duo alongside his brother Raju Kher.

He also dropped a video where the sibling duo is seen goofily pulling their mother's leg by asking her to speak in English. In a heartfelt note alongside the post, Anupam Kher urged his fans to send truckloads of love and wishes to Dulari, further adding quirky hashtags like 'Dulari Rocks' among others.

Anupam Kher revisits fond moments with mom Dulari on her birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, June 5, the Uunchai actor, in his note in Hindi, mentioned that the mother-son trio is not together on Dulari's special day. While he is in Lucknow, his brother Raju and mother are in Mumbai and Shimla respectively. Take a look.

Dropping birthday wishes on his post, fans wrote, "I love her! Happy birthday to #Dulari. #dularirocks God bless her," "we all love her and miss her," "happy birthday Dulariji the rockstar."

Anupam Kher often shares long videos alongside Dulari, who always wins fans' hearts with her quirky remarks and wisdom. The actor earlier dropped a video where he surprised his mom with an unexpected visit to Mumbai. In the caption, he mentioned, "Reached Mumbai after a long schedule of #Uunchai in Delhi. Decided to surprise Mom. She was thrilled, and emotional & her heartbeats went faster. It is so gratifying to see her happy. Moms are amazing."

मैं कहता हूँ दरवाज़ा खोलो माँ!!!

Reached Mumbai after a long schedule of #Uunchai in Delhi. Decided to surprise Mom. She was thrilled, emotional & her heartbeats went faster. It is so gratifying to see her happy. Moms are amazing. दुनिया भर की माँओं की जय हो!❤️💕❤️ #DulariRocks pic.twitter.com/rZb5ubNhOA — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 28, 2022

What's on Anupam Kher's work front?

The actor is basking in the success of Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which centred around an exodus of Kashmiri Hindus. It also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. He will now be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

Kher recently announced his 525th project, which will be based on a 'common man'. He further mentioned, "We are yet to decide the title of the film. Our producer, director and I have different titles. So we thought the best way to finalise is to ask you all. Please help us!"

