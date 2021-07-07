Dulquer Salmaan Bids Farewell To Dilip Kumar; Recalls Mammootty's Fondness For Late Actor

Dulquer Salmaan recently bid farewell to the legendary Bollywood star, Dilip Kumar as the news about his demise broke on the internet. The actor also shared a note in which he revealed how he and his father, Mammootty were talking about Dilip Kumar a few weeks ago and added how much he loved him.

Dulquer Salmaan’s note to Dilip Kumar

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan posted Dilip Kumar’s photo and bid farewell to the late actor who passed away on Wednesday at Hinduja Hospital. The actor also added a note addressing it to Dilip Kumar and stated, “Just a few weeks ago my father and I spoke about you. You are someone he loves immensely. Both as an actor and as a person. He said there isn’t a more charming actor or a sweeter man than Dilip Saab. And that when you spoke your words flowed like honey. He could listen and watch you speak endlessly. In fact, if you ever spotted him, whether at an event or even abroad shopping, you would always make it a point to send for him. And then you would enquire about him and give him your love and your time. You are his absolute favourite.” Adding to it, Dulquer Salmaan stated how he loved him for how much his father loved him and also confessed the fact how he struggled through the entire note to avoid writing n past sense.

All the fans were surprised to read about the fact how Dulquer and his father, Mammootty loved Dilip Kumar so much. They dropped in heart-eyed emojis in the comments to express how surprised they were while others send prayers to him and wished him to rest in peace. Have a look at some of the fans reactions to Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram post.

Dilip Kumar passes away

Dr Jalil Parkar, who was treating Dilip Kumar issued a statement reading, "The doyen of Indian film industry Mr. Dilip Kumar breathed his last today at 7.30 AM at Khar Hinduja hospital after a long and protracted illness. May God bless his soul in heaven". Soon after, his family confirmed the same.”

Dilip Kumar is considered among the legendary actors in the Indian film industry. Starting his career in 1944, he went on to appear in iconic movies such as Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam, among others. His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila. He has been felicitated with numerous honours and awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India.

