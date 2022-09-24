Dulquer Salmaan Fondly Remembers 'Karwaan' Co-star Irrfan Khan; Says He Was 'very Kind'

Dulquer Salmaan, who has been grabbing headlines due to his recently released psychological thriller Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, opened up about working in the Hindi belt. The star, whose last Bollywood outing was the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, stepped into the Hindi industry a year prior to that with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar co-starrer Karwaan. Salmaan shed light on his experience working with the late Irrfan Khan, his acting technique and more.

Dulquer Salmaan remembers working with Irrfan Khan in Karwaan

In a conversation with Mashable India, the Sita Ramam actor said that Khan really enjoyed doing what he did, adding that he was 'very kind' to other actors. “He improvises a lot, but he is very kind to actors. There are so many sometimes (when) an actor can be selfish. They will only care about getting their scenes right only. But Irrfan sir is chill. He will be like ‘hey, I might just say something here.’ So we will be like, ‘Haan sir, okay’," he said.

Salmaan continued, "So me and Mithila will be prepared. He will say, ‘I might throw something here haa, just giving you a heads up.’ But more or less we will know what he is going to do. He didn't throw too many surprises. If he does, it's to get a nice reaction from us. It's very sweet that way."

Back in 2018, Irrfan Khan revealed he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He received treatment abroad for a year and returned to India in February 2019. However, in April 2020, the actor was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a colon infection. He passed away shortly after that.

More on Dulquer Salmaan's work front

The actor's latest movie Chup: Revenge Of The Artist hit theatres on September 23, 2022. Directed by R Balki, the movie came as a homage to filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool and also starred Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. He was also seen alongside Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in the Telugu period romantic drama Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

(IMAGE: PTI)