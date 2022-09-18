Dulquer Salmaan Is Excited To See Sunny Deol's Tara Singh 'rip Things Apart' In 'Gadar 2'

Quick links:
Image: Facebook/@dulquersalmaan/PTI
Actor Dulquer Salmaan will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Bollywood star Sunny Deol in the upcoming psychological thriller Chup: Revenge Of The Artist. As the film is about a week away from its release, the actors are currently promoting it. However, the Sita Ramam star recently expressed his excitement about the sequel to his co-star Sunny Deol's cult classic Gadar.
Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol are currently on a promotional spree for R Balki's directorial Chup. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the Yamla Pagla Deewana star opened up about reprising the role of Tara Singh in his upcoming film Gadar 2 and how the film is a big challenge for him. Sharing his views on the sequel, Deol mentioned starting off with Gadar 2 was a "difficult" task and added, "but I think people want me to just rip things apart."
His co-star Dulquer Salmaan also expressed his excitement about the film and mentioned how a new generation will be introduced to Gadar and Tara Singh. The actor further quipped how Deol's ripping things apart will excite the post-2000s kids. He said, "There is going to be an entirely new generation that will be introduced to this. All these post-2000s kids will be excited to see him rip things apart."
Adding to it, Sunny Deol suggested Gadar should have a re-run in theatres for the new generation to judge why there was a buzz around it. Dulquer Salmaan agreed with Deol and quipped, "After Chup, they should revisit Gadar."
Earlier this year, Sunny Deol and director Anil Sharma announced the sequel to their 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The sequel will reportedly take place against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971 and will see Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles.
The upcoming psychological thriller Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is a homage to legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt's cult classic Kaagaz Ke Phool. The film will star Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles. Helmed by R Balki, the movie will mark the director's debut in the crime thriller genre. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 23, 2022.