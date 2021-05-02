Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Pinarayi Vijayan On LDF 's 'historic Win' In Kerala

Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Sunday congratulated Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the ruling party, Left Democratic Front won a second consecutive term in the state. This is the first time in over 40 years that an elected government is retaining power in Kerala, bucking the trend of swinging between communists and the Congress-led UDF.

Charlie actor Salmaan wrote that Vijayan's victory was 'joy' amidst the 'bleak and difficult' past few weeks. He wrote, "The past few weeks have been bleak to say the least. Everyday the news has been difficult to come to terms with. Amidst all that today brought joy. Hearty congratulations to Hon. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his team for their historic win !!!" [sic]

LDF retains Kerala

The LDF was leading in 99 seats, much more than the 71-mark needed to form the government. The United Democratic Front of Congress was leading in just 41 seats at the time of publishing the story. The National Democratic Alliance was unlikely to win a seat, as per the trends.

"The people in Kerala got elected, It's a historic experience. LDF govt is winning for consecutively two terms," Kerala Health Minister and LDF candidate from Mattannur, KK Shailaja said.

She added, "In the last 5 years, LDF is trying to do developmental activity in Kerala. LDF govt has handled the Nipah outbreak and floods in Kerala. We are fighting COVID as well."

"People are looking at it, we are sure people will respond as expected LDF has been given thumping victory, we will do best in future also. Thanks to everybody," the leader said. The ruling party performed better than in 2016, where they had won 91 seats and the UDF had then won 47 seats.