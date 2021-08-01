Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Prithviraj's Wife, Supriya Menon On Her Birthday

Dulquer Salmaan, one of the prominent actors in the Malayalam movie industry recently shared a heartwarming note on the occasion of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife, Supriya Menon’s birthday. As the actor shares a special bond with her, he even cheered for all the fun nights and food they enjoyed together. Supriya Menon also responded to his social media post and penned a cute thank you note.

Dulquer Salmaan wishes Supriya Menon on her birthday

Dulquer Salmaan recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a cute picture of himself with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife, Supriya Menon in which they both can be seen sitting together and eating with their plates filled with biryani. The actor wished her on her birthday and penned a beautiful birthday wish stating, “Wishing you a very happy birthday Sups !! Heres to fun nights and yummy food especially biryani ! Twinning on most opinions and digging the same music ! We love you and wish and pray for You, P & Ally to have everything you could wish for and the best of health and happiness !” She even added interesting hashtags to his post such as #HBDSups #FellowLeo #Julybabies #enjoyyoursmallgroups #neverchange.

Many fans took to Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram post and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how amazed they were to see their adorable bond. Many others also took to the comment section and sent lovely birthday wishes to Supriya Menon. A while after Dulquer Salmaan posted this on his official Instagram handle, Supriya reacted to it by saying, “Thank you @dqsalmaan ! And yes to all of the above and mostly sulu Aunty’s mouth watering Biriyani!” Take a look at some of the reactions to Dulquer’s Instagram post.



Even Supriya Menon’s husband, Prithviraj wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for her and shared an unseen picture of her with her baby. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy birthday love ❤ For all the highs and the lows, for all that you’ve held me up through, to the strongest girl I know, to the strictest mom (and wife) there is, to my forever strength and my biggest constant in life, I love you! PS: I know you hate posting Ally’s pictures online..but I think today warrants the world seeing one of my favourite throw back pictures of you and our little bundle of joy!” As Supriya was left overwhelmed with her husband’s love, she dropped in flying kiss emojis in the comments along with a heart emoji.

IMAGE: SUPRIYA MENON/DULQUER SALMAAN'S INSTAGRAM

