The makers of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo have finally unveiled the much-teased song, Duppata, which sees the duo showing some stunning dance moves in a club with Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul. Dupatta is a recreated version of the hit Punjabi song Dupatta Tera Satrang Da, sung by Surjit Bindrakhia, while it is composed and penned by Diesby, with Shreya Sharma singing.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo's Duppata song out

The foot-tapping number, Dupatta, is surely this year's party anthem which starts with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul making a stunning entry into the club as the trio could be seen decked in shiny party clothes. Soon after that Kiara Advani makes a glamourous appearance in a pink-coloured mini latex dress following which the Kalank star showcases some dance moves inspired by late American singer-songwriter Michael Jackson. Varun is then joined by the Kabir Singh actor on stage as they romantically groove to the Dupatta song. Watch the video here:

Anil Kapoor, who enters the club with his son Varun, eyes a woman in a black dress, who later joins him on the dance floor, while Maniesh Paul is seen having fun in the bar.

Fans hail Varun Dhawan's 'smooth moves' in the song

Sharing the song on his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Loved shooting this track #dupatta

Tried being very smooth god knows if I was. But loved the footwork. Cyu in cinemas 24th June."

It seems like fans are impressed with the film's new song as they took to the comment section to shower love over the song. A netizen wrote, "YOU TOTALLY KILLED IT VEEDEEE," another one commented, "You were smooth enough in this one. Proud! Proud! Proud!" Another fan wrote, "You, your dance, your expression, your smoothness, your look. Everything is just so fineeee," and others dropped hearts and fire emoticons to the comment section.

More on Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor starrer family drama has been directed by Raj Mehta. It also marks Neetu Kapoor's return to the big screen after almost a decade after starring in Besharam. Also featuring Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul in important roles, it will witness a theatrical release on June 24, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@varundvn